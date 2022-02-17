Azerbaijan eyes to begin assembling IVECO buses (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

IVECO buses and special-purpose cars are planned to be assembled in Azerbaijan’s Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

These issues were discussed at the meeting between Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and a delegation led by Iveco Truck & Bus Director for the Caucasus and Central Asia Roman Smirnov.

The sides also discussed the establishment of a service center in the "Araz Valley Economic Zone" industrial park and the implementation of the truck assembly projects.

During the meeting, Jabbarov spoke about the favorable business and investment climate created in Azerbaijan, the economic potential of the Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenia’s occupation.

The minister also stressed a wide range of business opportunities.

In turn, Smirnov spoke about the activity of Iveco Truck & Bus and its investment plans, stressing that the company is interested in implementing the projects in industrial zones and in the liberated territories.