Azerbaijan exports green petroleum coke to China

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. Within the framework of cooperation between ADY Container container transportation company and Azeraluminium LLC company in the field of non-ferrous metallurgy, green petroleum coke was exported from Azerbaijan to China, Trend reports via ADY Container.

The cargo on the Ganja - Pingyuan route was delivered in 50 40-foot containers. Wagons with containers going along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route were delivered from the port of Alat to the Kazakh port of Aktau by the Barys feeder vessel, and from there to China through the territory of Kazakhstan, the company said.