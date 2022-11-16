Kazakhstan reports decrease in volumes of cargo transportation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. A total of 368.8 million tons of cargo was transported in Kazakhstan by all means of transport in October 2022, which is 2.9 percent less than in October 2021, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Statistics Committee.

In turn, the volume of cargo transported over ten months of 2022 amounted to 3.06 billion tons, which is 3 percent less year-on-year compared to 3.1 billion tons over the same period of last year.

Thus, the majority of the cargo was transported in Kazakhstan’s Karaganda region. The volume of cargo transported in the region amounted to 75.2 million tons in October and 592.6 million tons over the reporting period of 2022, which is 0.2 percent less and 1.5 percent less than during the same period last year, respectively.

Karaganda region is followed by the Abay region with 51.1 million tons transported in October 2022 (down by 8 percent compared to October 2021). The volume of cargo transported in the region during the reporting period amounted to 449.3 million tons, which compared to 461.3 million during the same period last year, indicates a 2.6-percent decrease.

Kostanay region takes third place country-wide by the cargo transported in October 2022 (27.9 million tons, down by 21.2 percent). The volume of cargo transported in the region over the period from January through October 2022 amounted to 241.7 million tons, which is 11.2 percent less than during the same period last year (272.1 million tons).

The least cargo volume was transported in the Ulytau region. The transported cargo volume stood at 2.9 million tons of cargo in October 2022, which is 10.4 percent less than in October 2021. The volume of cargo transported from January through October 2022 was 26.5 million tons, which is 26.3 percent less year-on-year.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @nargiz_sadikh