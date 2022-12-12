Construction of Azerbaijan's Horadiz-Aghband railway rapidly continues - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. The construction of the Horadiz-Aghband railway in Azerbaijan rapidly continues, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Rovshan Rustamov told reporters on December 12, Trend reports.

According to Rustamov, over 40 percent of this route has already been completed.

"Throughout this route, all work on clearing mines has been completed. In parallel, work is underway to create security zones," he said.

The official added that this route will also contribute to the creation of a route to Nakhchivan.