TITR, Almaty-Istanbul corridors play crucial role in connecting Europe and Asia - UN Committee

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Members of the Coordinating Committee of the countries of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) and the UN Economic Commission for Europe discussed the latest developments and initiatives of the countries on the commissioning of the Almaty-Istanbul corridor and the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TİTR, or Middle Corridor), the press service of the PS of the Intergovernmental Commission told Trend.

There were representatives from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Georgia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and other countries.

The UN and ECO are actively working to develop transport cooperation in the region, which plays an important role in ensuring connectivity between Europe and Asia.

"The deepening and development of transport routes has been and remains an important issue and requires joint, internationally coordinated decisions. Of particular importance within the agenda was the discussion of the draft work program of the Coordinating Committee and the adoption of a two-year program for 2023-2025," the press service said.

TRACECA's initiatives on digitalization and containerization of transportation, the development of multimodal and improving the efficiency of maritime transportation play an important role in the new conditions.