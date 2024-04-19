Turkmenistan discuss modernization of its vessel with Chinese Weichai Holding Group

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 19. Turkmenistan discussed the modernization of its vessel with the Chinese Weichai Holding Group, Trend reports.

According to the information of the Maritime and River Transport Agency of Turkmenistan (Turkmendenizderyayollary), this topic was discussed at the Balkan shipyard and ship repair plant during a meeting between representatives of the shipyard and the Chinese Weichai Holding Group Co., Ltd.

During the meeting, the management of the Turkmen plant acquainted the delegation from China with the activities of the enterprise, production capabilities, and a wide range of products.

Representatives of the company highly appreciated the modern infrastructure and advanced technologies of the shipyard.

The parties held fruitful negotiations on potential cooperation, where special attention was paid to the modernization of Turkmenistan's Saparmyrat Niyazov vessel.

In particular, they considered various options for replacing engines and diesel generators, taking into account the optimization of the technical characteristics of the ship's equipment.

Chinese experts also visited the ship itself and studied in detail the placement of the engine room.

Following the meeting, representatives of the Balkan plant and the Weichai Holding Group expressed mutual interest in long-term cooperation and the implementation of joint projects in the shipbuilding industry.

Meanwhile, Weichai Holding is a Chinese state-owned holding group that designs and manufactures components and spare parts for automobiles, construction and agricultural machinery, marine vessels (primarily diesel engines and gearboxes), as well as buses, trucks, passenger cars, loaders, storage systems, luxury yachts, energy equipment, hydraulic pumps, and fuel cells.