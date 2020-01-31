Chairwoman of Kazakh Senate to visit Azerbaijan

31 January 2020 16:12 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Chairwoman of Kazakhstan’s Senate (Upper House of Parliament) Dariga Nazarbayeva will visit Azerbaijan in 2020, Deputy Chairman of Assembly of People of Kazakhstan (APK) - Head of APK's Secretariat of the Executive Office of Kazakhstan’s President Zhanseit Tuimebayev said, Trend reports.

According to Tuimebayev, currently, cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan is at a very high level, which is supported by mutual visits at the highest level.

“Three delegations from Kazakhstan arrived in Baku this week alone, last year Kazakhstan’s First President – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev participated in 7th Summit of the Turkic Council held in Baku, and Chairman of Kazakhstan’s Mazhilis (Lower House of Parliament) Nurlan Nigmatulin visited Baku in December 2019,” Tuimebayev said.

He added that this year Chairwoman of Kazakhstan’s Senate Dariga Nazarbayeva will visit Azerbaijan.

The Assembly of People of Kazakhstan is a consultative and advisory body under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan responsible for the coordination of activities for the development and strengthening of inter-ethnic relations.

