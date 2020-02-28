Kazakh president says current coronavirus situation 'alarming'

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.28

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev has ordered that country’s government takes measures to secure heath of country’s citizens amid coronavirus outbreak, Trend reports with reference to the president’s Twitter.

Tokayev said that the current coronavirus situation is reaching alarming proportions.

“The spread of coronavirus around the world is rampant. The government was ordered to take comprehensive measures in order to protect the health of Kazakh citizens with no harm to the activities of state institutions and business entities,” Tokayev wrote.

As of Feb. 28, 2020, no coronavirus cases have been reported in Kazakhstan.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease is nearing 3,000. Over 83,300 people have been confirmed as infected.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in at least 55 countries.

