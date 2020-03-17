Kazakhstan’s Baikonur city closed off for entrance amid coronavirus spread

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan’s Baikonur city is being closed off for entrance of those who have no permission to stay in this city amid coronavirus spread, Trend reports with reference to the decree of city’s administration.

The corresponding decree is being introduced over the period of coronavirus spreading to battle the infection in Kazakhstan.

“Entrance to the city is allowed only with permanent passes of residents of Baikonur city, Toretam village, the Akay district or documents confirming registration at the place of residence (stay) in Baikonur city. There are also restrictions on entry in the Baikonur city and on issuance of one-time passes for citizens arriving at the invitation of residents of the city of Baikonur, and business travelers,” the decree said.

Currently, the overall number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan amounts to 32.

On March 13, 2020, first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 7,000. Over 182,000 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 79,000 people have reportedly recovered.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

Several countries are developing a vaccine against the new virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

