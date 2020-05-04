Kazakhstan's CEC suspends credentials of MP Dariga Nazarbayeva

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan's Central Elections Commission (CEC) has suspended credentials of Member of Senate (upper house) of Kazakhstan’s Parliament Dariga Nazarbayeva, Trend reports citing the CEC.

The CEC said that the credentials were suspended due to the corresponding decree of Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev, which was published May 2, 2020.

