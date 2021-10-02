Over 6.6mln Kazakhstanis fully vaccinated against COVID-19

As of October 2, 2021, 7,684,022 people have been administered the first jab of vaccine against the COVID-19 virus in Kazakhstan, the Health Ministry said, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

The number of Kazakhstanis received both jabs has reached 6,635,545.

Notably, the country has reported 2,058 cases of and 2,637 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.

According to the State’s COVID-19 spread map, four areas of Kazakhstan are put in the «red zone».