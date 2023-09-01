Kazakhstan intends to enhance IT service exports

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 1. Kazakhstan plans to increase the export of IT services to $1 billion by 2026, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Trend reports.

As he noted, this will be facilitated by the opening of joint ventures with large foreign IT companies.

"We are facing a strategically important task: to turn Kazakhstan into an IT country. We already have achievements in the field of digitalization; we are among the world leaders in the e-government and fintech development index," he said.

According to him, the volume of exports from the Kazakh IT industry increased five times last year alone. By the end of this year, this figure may reach $500 million. "But this is not the limit," he added.

As previously reported, Kazakhstan expects to increase the export of innovative information and communication technologies (ICT) to 84 billion Kazakh tenge ($186.99 million) in 2023.

This would mean a two-fold growth from the 42 billion Kazakh tenge ($93.49 million) achieved in 2022.

The growth of ICT sector exports is outlined in the new government plan, which will run through 2027.