BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Kazakhstan will extend the voluntary additional reduction in oil production by 82,000 b/d in the second quarter of 2024, the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan said, Trend reports.

This extension is part of the OPEC+ deal. As a result, oil production in Kazakhstan will amount to 1.468 mb/d by the end of June 2024.

The additional volumes will be gradually returned to the market in the future to maintain market stability, depending on its condition.