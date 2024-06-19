Kazakhstan to roll out conference on decarbonization of oil and gas industry

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 19. The conference on the topic "Decarbonization of the oil and gas industry: prospects and current development issues" will be held in Kazakhstan's Aktau on June 21, Trend reports, citing the PetroCouncil, the oil and gas council.

The conference will be attended by the leadership of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Energy, the executive power of the Mangystau region, managers and representatives of large oil and gas operators, transnational and oil service companies, and associations.

Decarbonization-based global energy transition issues will be discussed at the conference, including renewable energy sources, low-carbon fuels and carbon capture technologies, methane detection technologies, the best gas flaring reduction methods, energy efficiency and energy management systems, and digitalization and decarbonization.

The conference will be held by PetroCouncil and Bureau Veritas with the support of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the Ministry of Energy, and the PetroMining Association.