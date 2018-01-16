Iran, Kyrgyzstan to establish bilateral relations in number of sectors

16 January 2018 12:50 (UTC+04:00)

Iran and Kyrgyzstan intend to establish bilateral relations in a number of industries. To implement this goal, the parties signed a long-term cooperation agreement with the plan for the next 10 years, Kabar reports.

Ambassador of Iran to the Kyrgyz Republic Ali Mojtaba Ruzbehani during a meeting with journalists on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries said that in the first place this agreement provides for the development of economic relations and the increase in trade turnover between the parties.

"We signed a long-term agreement on 10-year cooperation, which provides for the development of bilateral relations in all areas. But the main emphasis is on the development of trade and economic relations. We have a great will to implement it, and we are optimistic," the ambassador said.

He also pointed out that Kyrgyzstan has great potential in tourism, and the diplomatic mission of Iran will carry out all sorts of activities to attract tourists from among its compatriots.

"Kyrgyzstan has a great potential in the sphere of tourism, and we will be able to attract our compatriots to your fertile land. You have a great future in this direction. Iran also has its own opportunities in terms of medical and other types of tourism, which may also interest Kyrgyz people to visit our country," the ambassador added.

He stressed that, they are making every effort to activate this industry, as evidenced by the measures taken to launch direct flights between Iran and Kyrgyzstan.

