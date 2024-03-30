Russia and Kyrgyzstan reaffirm alliance to combat terrorism

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 30. Russia and Kyrgyzstan are determined to jointly confront cross-border threats, including radicalism, terrorism, drug production, and illicit drug trafficking,Trend reports.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the comment came at inter-ministerial security discussions in Bishkek. Russian Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko met with Kyrgyz Deputy Foreign Minister Aibek Moldogaziev.



During a thorough exchange of ideas on the current situation in Central Asia and the surrounding regions, the parties also discussed the situation in Europe. They discussed pressing topics on the bilateral and international agenda.



The necessity of increasing the functions of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), as well as collaboration within these alliances, was stressed.



The commitment to maintain substantive communication on regional and European security challenges was reaffirmed.