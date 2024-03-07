WB, Tajikistan mull over enhancing country's economy resilience

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 7. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and a delegation from the World Bank's (WB) Board of Directors discussed enhancing the country's economy resilience to threats and dangers, Trend reports.

According to the Tajik president's press service, the discussion touched upon the need for increased investment from development partners in various economic and social sectors of the country.

The sides considered attracting additional investments essential for sustainable development, especially in education, healthcare, irrigation, agriculture, transportation, environmental protection, tourism development, strengthening disaster resilience, and advancing green economy initiatives alongside further digitalization in Tajikistan.

The necessity for implementing consistent reforms to prevent and mitigate risks and negative factors affecting the national economy was underscored.

President Rahmon expressed satisfaction with the level of cooperation between Tajikistan and the WB and the implementation of various projects in the country involving this financial institution.

Tajikistan joined the WB in 1993 and the International Development Association (IDA) in 1994, cementing its commitment to international development cooperation.