Tajikistan, Türkiye discuss bilateral relations

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 22. Tajikistan and Türkiye have deliberated over the current situation and the prospects for the development of bilateral relations, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, this matter was the focal point of discussion during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, Farrukh Sharifzoda, and a delegation from Türkiye, led by Mehmet Samsar, the head of the Main Department of Political Affairs for the Caucasus, Central Asia, and Eastern Europe at the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting addressed various aspects of cooperation, particularly in the political, economic, trade, investment, tourism, healthcare, defense, scientific, and cultural spheres. Additionally, the two countries explored avenues for collaboration within the framework of international and regional organizations.

According to the Türkiye’s Statistical Institute, trade turnover between the countries amounted to $31.183 million in January 2024, which is a decrease of 15 percent compared to $36.765 million in the corresponding month of 2023.