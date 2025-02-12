Tajikistan, Dominica ink agreement to abolish visa requirements

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 12. An intergovernmental agreement on the abolition of visa requirements between Tajikistan and the Commonwealth of Dominica has been signed, Trend reports via Tajikistan's Foreign Ministry.

The agreement was signed by the Permanent Representative of Tajikistan to the UN Jonibek Hikmat, and the Permanent Representative of the Commonwealth of Dominica to the UN Philbert Aaron in New York.

According to the signed agreement, citizens of each side holding valid diplomatic, service, and ordinary passports are exempt from visa requirements for entry, exit, transit, and temporary stay in the territory of the other side, provided that the stay doesn't exceed 90 days.

