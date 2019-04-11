Turkmenistan starts building administrative center of Ahal region

11 April 2019 13:05 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, April 11

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Construction of the administrative, business and investment center of Turkmenistan has started on the territory of the Gokdepe district of the Ahal region of Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to the Altyn Asyr TV channel.

Construction will be carried out in two stages - until 2022 inclusive. The center is designed for more than 70,000 inhabitants. It is planned to build over 400 cottages and multi-storey buildings, 10 kindergartens and 19 secondary schools. A network of medical institutions, a drama theater, a library, a circus, a museum, sports complexes and an international higher school of horse breeding will be created.

The area where the new city will be built has been studied by scientists, its ecological condition and seismicity of the area have been investigated, the report said.

Originally, the Turkmen capital - the city of Ashgabat was the administrative center of this region. Ashgabat later became a separate administrative unit, while Annau city in the Bugdayly district has been considered the center of the region so far. Ahal region is located on the border of Iran in the foothills of the Kopet-Dag.

