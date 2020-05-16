Turkmenistan to pardon 1,402 prisoners

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has signed a decree about letting off 1,192 Turkmen prisoners and 210 prisoners of foreign citizenship, Trend reports with reference to “Zolotoy Vek” (Golden Age) newspaper.



The decree signed during a working meeting, which was held by the country’s president, was sent to deputy prime minister via electronic document flow with instructions for implementation. The prisoners will be pardoned on May 19.



The president also ordered to implement the necessary measures for the rapid release of prisoners and their speedy return home. Municipal organizations, districts and regions were instructed to take care of the employment of pardoned citizens.



The pardoning decree covers those prisoners who expressed a sincere regret about what they did.

Such amnesty decrees are issued in the country every year.

Approximately at the same period of last year, 764 prisoners, who also expressed a regret over their acts. were pardoned in Turkmenistan.

