Turkmenistan signs decree on pardon for Qadr Night

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Some 1,035 people were pardoned in Turkmenistan on the occasion of Qadr Night - the Night of Power, sacred to the Islamic world, which takes place on the days of the holy month of Ramadan, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s State News Agency.

The relevant decree was signed by the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Some 982 citizens of Turkmenistan and 53 foreign citizens will be pardoned.

According to the decree, municipal administrators of regions, districts, and cities, as well as other leaders were instructed to take the necessary measures for the employment of pardoned persons.

Such actions are held regularly in the country.

Thus, around this time a year earlier, the president of Turkmenistan signed a decree on pardoning prisoners.

Thus, 1,192 of those pardoned were citizens of the country and 210 were foreigners.

Last year, municipal organizations, districts, and regions were also instructed to take care of the employment of pardoned citizens.

