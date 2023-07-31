Turkmenistan records increase in production of agro-industrial complex

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, July 18. Production of the agro-industrial complex of Turkmenistan increased by 5.2 percent from January through June 2023 compared to the same period last year, Trend reports.

According to official data, this was stated by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Tangryguly Atakhallyev at an expanded government meeting.

According to him, during the reporting period, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan increased production by 5 percent, the State Committee of Water Management – by 7.6 percent, and the Turkmen Atlary State Association – by 2 percent.

Furthermore, the Deputy Chairman noted that the plan for the development of investments in agriculture over this period was exceeded by 169.3 percent.

Agriculture in Turkmenistan is one of the most important branches of the economy. The main types of agricultural crops grown on the territory of Turkmenistan are wheat, cotton, rice, sugar beet, fodder, vegetable, melon, fruit, and berry crops.