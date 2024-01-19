Turkmenistan continues dialogue on partnership prospects with EU

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 20. Turkmenistan has carefully considered the prospects for a comprehensive partnership with the EU, Trend reports.

Questions about these prospects were discussed during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myakhri Byashimova in Ashgabat and Deputy Head of the EU’s European External Action Service (EEAS) Luke Pierre Devin.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues related to the implementation of EU projects and programs, the organization of bilateral visits and events, and the holding of the next ministerial meeting in the format of the EU-Central Asia.

Special attention was paid to the activities of the 'Erasmus+' program and cooperation in the field of transport, including the holding of an investor forum in the Belgian capital, Brussels, on January 29–30, 2024.

Meanwhile, cooperation between Turkmenistan and the EU has significantly increased in recent years, opening up new prospects for both partners.

This positive trend reflects the desire to deepen economic, political, and cultural ties between the parties.

