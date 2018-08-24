Uzbeks lead among foreigners who became citizens of Russia

24 August 2018 08:58 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 24

By Fikret Dolukhanov - Trend:

Former citizens of Uzbekistan stood first among foreign citizens who received Russian citizenship, Uzbek media outlets reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had signed a decree according to which 104 foreigners received Russian citizenship.

Following Uzbeks, ex-citizens of Moldova come in second with 14 people. Third place is shared by Belarusians and Tajiks, ten each.

Azerbaijan (9), Afghanistan (5), Ukraine (5), Vietnam (5), France (2), Turkey (2) and Israel (2), one person from Cyprus, Italy, India, the USA and Germany follow.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @FDolukhanov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Kazakh Halyk Bank reveals details of bank's new office in Uzbekistan
Economy news 09:39
Turkish, Russian top diplomats to meet in Moscow
Turkey 08:31
Azerbaijan to present logistics and tourism potential in China
Economy news 07:05
US State Dept expects new anti-Russia sanctions to come into effect on August 27
Russia 06:14
Being parliamentarian does not give grounds to violate laws of other countries: Hajiyev
Politics 23 August 20:45
MFA: Russia continues mediation efforts on Karabakh conflict’s settlement
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 23 August 17:39
Latest
Turkey sees decrease in number of vehicles
Economy news 10:36
Number of Kazakh tourists visiting Turkey growing
Tourism 10:20
High-speed train may connect Baku and Russia’s Mineralnye Vody
Economy news 10:02
Bus with tourists overturns in Turkey
Turkey 09:56
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 86 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:54
Tajikistan’s external debt growing
Economy news 09:42
Kazakh Halyk Bank reveals details of bank's new office in Uzbekistan
Economy news 09:39
UAE interested in importing meat, honey, metal constructions from Kazakhstan
Economy news 09:07
Australian treasurer Scott Morrison picked as next prime minister
Other News 08:52