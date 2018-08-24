Uzbeks lead among foreigners who became citizens of Russia

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 24

By Fikret Dolukhanov - Trend:

Former citizens of Uzbekistan stood first among foreign citizens who received Russian citizenship, Uzbek media outlets reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had signed a decree according to which 104 foreigners received Russian citizenship.

Following Uzbeks, ex-citizens of Moldova come in second with 14 people. Third place is shared by Belarusians and Tajiks, ten each.

Azerbaijan (9), Afghanistan (5), Ukraine (5), Vietnam (5), France (2), Turkey (2) and Israel (2), one person from Cyprus, Italy, India, the USA and Germany follow.

