Uzbekistan position in World Passport Index revealed

Uzbekistan took 85th place in the world Henley & Partners Passport Index for 2019, maintaining the same position as last year, Trend reports citing Henley & Partners rating.

As of the end of 2019, citizens of Uzbekistan can visit 57 countries without having to apply for a visa (or obtain it upon arrival).

The World Passport Index is published quarterly by Swiss Henley & Partners consulting company.

The citizens of Japan lead the index, who can visit 191 destinations without a visa.

In spring of 2019, Japan shared the first place with Singapore and South Korea (189 destinations). The new index sees the rise of Japan's position (191), as well as for Singapore (190), while South Korea settled for the third spot (189).

According to the rating indicators, Azerbaijani citizens can visit 67 countries of the world without a visa, an increase of one position since last year.

During the year, Azerbaijan received visa-free access to Pakistan, Senegal and Serbia.

