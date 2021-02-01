Uzbek currency rates for February 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 1

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, according to which the US dollar rose against the soum, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.

The US currency continues to grow steadily. This week the dollar rose in price by 21.45 soums. From tomorrow, one dollar will cost 10,540 soums.

At the same time, the single European currency fell by 6.58 soums, amounting to 12,791 soums.

As for, the Russian currency, it fell by 0.53 soums and amounted to 139.19 soums.

It was noted that the dollar rate in Uzbekistan has been growing for the fourth week in a row.

Earlier it was reported that the Central Bank dollar rate for the first time exceeded 10,500 soums.

