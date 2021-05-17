Uzbekistan, S. Korea eye enhancing bilateral co-op in public security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan and South Korea discussed issues of further intensification of bilateral cooperation in the field of ensuring public security, Trend reports referring to Uzbek media.

It is reported that a delegation of law enforcement agencies of Uzbekistan headed by Deputy Adviser to the president of Uzbekistan Doniyor Kadyrov arrived in South Korea. The delegation included officials from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the National Guard, as well as heads of specialized educational institutions of Uzbekistan.

According to the information, the purpose of the visit of Uzbek delegation is to exchange experience and discuss issues of further intensifying bilateral cooperation in the field of ensuring public security, as well as training personnel for law enforcement agencies.

During the visit, it is planned to organize meetings with the heads of the Korean National Police Agency, the Seoul Police Agency, the Korean National Police University, the General Prosecutor's Office, as well as the Customs Service of the Republic of Korea.

In addition, the program of the visit provides for familiarization of the Uzbek delegation with the public security systems of Incheon International Airport, railway stations, subways, tourist and other large infrastructure facilities in South Korea.

