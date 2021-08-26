Uzbek Ministry of Health publishes COVID-19 data for August 26
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26
By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:
Over the past day, 846 people tested positive for coronavirus in Uzbekistan, Trend reports citing Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Health.
On August 25, 846 new cases of coronavirus were recorded in Uzbekistan, 684 people recovered. Another 7 people died, bringing the death toll to 1,050.
According to the Ministry of Health, most of the infected were registered in Tashkent (248 people), in Tashkent (122) and Fergana (86) regions.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 152,363, 144,988 people have fully recovered. The recovery rate is 95 percent.
---
Follow the author on Twitter:@vakilovfaxri
First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva - outstanding politician, who made special contribution to development of government system and traditions of statehood in Azerbaijan - Romania's ex-PM
Latest
Lithuania can become cargo transit gateway for Turkmenistan’s business to Europe – ministry (Exclusive)
First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva - outstanding politician, who made special contribution to development of government system and traditions of statehood in Azerbaijan - Romania's ex-PM
Azerbaijani president, first lady attend ceremony of presenting apartments, cars to families of martyrs (PHOTO)
Former sec-gen of OIC: Many scientific, educational, humanitarian and cultural projects successfully implemented under leadership of Azerbaijan's First VP Mehriban Aliyeva
Heydar Aliyev Foundation's VP shares Instagram video about Azerbaijan's First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva