Uzbek Ministry of Health publishes COVID-19 data for August 26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

Over the past day, 846 people tested positive for coronavirus in Uzbekistan, Trend reports citing Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Health.

On August 25, 846 new cases of coronavirus were recorded in Uzbekistan, 684 people recovered. Another 7 people died, bringing the death toll to 1,050.

According to the Ministry of Health, most of the infected were registered in Tashkent (248 people), in Tashkent (122) and Fergana (86) regions.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 152,363, 144,988 people have fully recovered. The recovery rate is 95 percent.

