Uzbekistan reveals number of vaccinated citizens as of September 15

More than 3.3 million Uzbeks have already completed a full course of vaccination against COVID-19, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan.

It is reported that on September 15, 255,739 people received the coronavirus vaccine. Of these, 67,040 people received the first dose of the vaccine, 127,979 - the second, 60,720 - the third.

To date, the total number of doses of coronavirus vaccine used is 17,435,318 doses. At the same time, 3,345,225 people have already completed the full course of vaccination.

Among the regions, citizens from the Andijan region received the most vaccine - 29,253 doses. Fergana (26,04 doses) and Tashkent (24,203 doses) regions follow.

Of the total number of vaccinated people, most of them are in Fergana (1,970,606 doses), Namangan (1,896,709) and Andijan (1,890,210) regions.

