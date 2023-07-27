Uzbekistan's Saneg sees sharp increase in gas output from several fields

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 27. Sanoat Energetika Guruhi (Saneg), largest private oil and gas company of Uzbekistan, has increased gas production at three fields in Kashkadarya region, Trend reports.

The company managed to boost gas production at the Chuvama, Kizilrabat, and Shurtepa fields through the implementation of distributed compression technology.

As Saneg explained, gas compression is carried out using a modular compressor unit located at the Chuvama gas metering station. Currently, the unit has allowed for a twofold increase in total gas production, from 104,000 to 200,000 cubic meters per day, with subsequent gas transportation to the Mubarek Gas Processing Plant.

The working principle of the modular compressor unit involves creating a pressure drop at the wellheads of the gas wells connected to the compressor. This enables increased production from individual clusters of low-pressure gas wells.

The modular compressor unit consists of a gas cleaning system, compression line, and oil supply system. The advantage of the unit lies in its mobility, compactness, and autonomous equipment control.

"Since the reservoir energy of the main fields in the Kashkadarya region has been depleted due to the depletion of natural gas reserves, Saneg actively implements gas recovery enhancement methods. The modular compressor unit is one of them. With their help, we will be able to increase the volume of economically recoverable reserves and enhance the productivity of wells that have been in operation for over 30 years," said Saneg's Executive Director, Tulkun Yusupov.

The implementation of the modular compressor unit project is being carried out in collaboration with the GRDC scientific and technological center and is being realized with the contracting company Enter Engineering.

As part of the project implementation, preparatory work is currently underway for the installation of the North Maymanak modular compressor unit, which will allow for the compression of over 450,000 cubic meters of natural gas per day from wells at the North Maymanak and Rasulkuduk fields of Saneg's Mubarek subdivision.