Uzbekistan's industrial production touches higher levels

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 6. Uzbekistan’s industrial production amounted to $25.304 billion from January through June 2023, which is 5.6 percent higher than in the same months of 2022, Trend reports.

According to the Institute for Macroeconomic and Regional Studies (IMRI), the processing industry grew 6.3 percent year-on-year, while the sectors of electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning rose by 9.9 percent.

This upward trend in industrial production is evident in all regions of Uzbekistan, with the processing industry emerging as the main driver of growth and contributing significantly to the overall structure of the industrial sector.

Several specific sectors within the industry have shown active growth in production during the January–June 2023 period, notably the oil refining sector, textile manufacturing, automotive industry, and metal processing.

Additionally, the share of investments in fixed assets allocated to the industrial sector increased during the period. The processing industry received the largest share of investments (30.2 percent of the total investment volume). The mining industry received 8 percent of the investments, while the sectors of energy supply, gas, steam, and air conditioning accounted for 7.5 percent.