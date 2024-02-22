UK company keen on cooperating with Uzbekistan in metal processing sector

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 22. The UK Sackers metalworking company expressed readiness to hold negotiations with Uzbekistan to realize an investment project on the processing of metals and their export, Trend reports.

This was discussed during a meeting between the Embassy of Uzbekistan in London and the director of the UK Sackers metalworking company, David Dodds.

During the conversation, the sides discussed matters of attracting the UK company as an investor to set up an enterprise for processing non-ferrous and rare metals in Uzbekistan.

The Sackers Company was founded in 1929 and currently processes about 16,000 tons of metal per year. The organization specializes in the import and processing of ferrous and non-ferrous metals, including aluminum, copper, lead, stainless steel, electronics, cables, and wires, as well as metal packaging and tin cans.

Earlier, Uzbekistan and the UK signed a joint road map on the development of trade and investment ties.

The document was signed during the 27th meeting of the Uzbek-British Trade and Industry Council (UBTIC), held in London. The event was attended by the heads of trade ministries and departments of the two countries, as well as industry associations and banks.

Besides the joint roadmap, the parties signed a number of agreements and memoranda on the implementation of the results achieved during the meetings.