Russia's Pobeda to launch regular flights to Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan Materials 1 April 2024 10:55 (UTC +04:00)
Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 1. Russian Pobeda Airlines will launch regular flights from Moscow to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

According to Uzbekistan Airports, Moscow-Tashkent regular passenger flights are set to begin on April 3 this year.

The flights will be operated by Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

Uzbekistan and Russia's aviation authorities agreed earlier this year to significantly boost the number of flights. According to Russian Ministry of Transport data, a number of routes are likely to see an increase, including the Tashkent - Moscow - Tashkent route, which will see a weekly increase from 39 to 50 flights.

Tashkent and Moscow signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of tourism in November 2023, which calls for an increase in the number of tourists in both directions to 1 million, the organization of tourist and cultural festivals, and media coverage of national tourist routes and destinations.

