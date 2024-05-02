Uzbekistan plans to increase exports of IT services (updated)

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 2. Uzbekistan plans to increase exports of IT services and softer products to $5 billion in the near future, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said during the Tashkent International Investment Forum, Trend reports.

"Within just one year exports of IT services and softer products have doubled. In the future we plan to increase this figure to reach $5 billion," he said.

President of Uzbekistan noted that the number of residents of IT Park will increase by 10 times and 100,000 jobs will be created in the future.

He also added that the country is establishing an International Center for Digital Technologies.

Meanwhile, the III Tashkent International Investment Forum is being held in Tashkent on May 2-3.

Almost 2,500 people from 84 countries are expected to participate. Among them are government representatives, heads of major companies, as well as high-ranking guests from international organizations such as the UN, EBRD, OPEC, and SCO.

The forum program includes more than 40 events, including breakout sessions, round tables, presentations and meetings of intergovernmental commissions. A launching ceremony of a number of projects in Uzbekistan is also envisaged.