Uzbekistan Airways launches flights to Russia's Irkutsk

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 24. Uzbekistan Airways will launch direct flights from the nation's Samarkand (Uzbekistan), to Irkutsk (Russia), Trend reports.

According to the airlines, the flights will be operated starting June 16, every week on Sundays.

Earlier, Uzbekistan Airways announced launching flights between Samarkand and Nizhny Novgorod (Russia) on May 9. The flights between the two cities will be operated on Thursdays.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's international airports served 25,360 flights from January through March 2024. This indicator has increased by 40 percent compared to the same period last year.

A total of 8,022 flights were operated on domestic routes and 17,338 on international routes.

In addition, 16,597 flights were performed by resident airlines and 8,763 flights by non-resident airlines.