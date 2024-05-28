Uzbekistan's FM to pay visit to Italy

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 28. Uzbekistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov will pay a working visit to Italy, Trend reports.

“A delegation headed by Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov will visit Italy on May 28–29,” Akhror Burkhanov, a spokesman for Uzbekistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, wrote in his Telegram channel.

During the visit, the minister plans to participate in the third "Central Asia - Italy" ministerial meeting and hold a number of bilateral negotiations.

Meanwhile, the "Central Asia-Italy" meeting is scheduled to take place in Rome on May 29, 2024, with the participation of the five Central Asian countries: Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkmenistan. The previous meeting of this kind was held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, in December 2021.