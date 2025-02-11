Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan discuss advancements on key agreements

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 11. Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan reviewed the implementation of previously reached high-level agreements, Trend reports.

The news follows a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Bobur Usmanov and Kyrgyzstan’s Ambassador to Uzbekistan Duyshonkul Chotonov.

The parties discussed key issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as collaboration within multilateral frameworks. They also exchanged views on the schedule and agenda of upcoming joint events at various levels.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan reached $846.4 million in 2024. This is 14.4 percent less compared to the same period last year ($968.3 million in 2023).

Kyrgyzstan has secured a position within the upper echelon of Uzbekistan's trading partners, ranking among the top 20 entities in terms of bilateral commerce.