EU says it supports Iran’s joining WTO

21 November 2018 11:08 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov.21

By Elnur Baghishov, Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

The European Union (EU) supports Iran’s accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO), said director for international affairs in the European Commission's DG Agriculture John Clarke.

He made the remarks on the second day of the seminar dedicated to the development of agricultural cooperation between Iran and EU, standards, food products and agricultural products in Tehran, Mehr news agency reported.

Although the US hinders Iran’s joining the WTO, the EU is making efforts for ensuring Iran’s membership in this organization.

“Rules are always changing in Europe and consumers always demand high standards for food products. Iran and EU face problems in financial exchange and indeed, such meetings are first steps towards improving the relations,” said Clarke.

Iran's Working Party for accession to WTO was established on May 26, 2005. The Working Party has not yet met.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) is the only global international organization dealing with the rules of trade between nations. At its heart are the WTO agreements, negotiated and signed by the bulk of the world’s trading nations and ratified in their parliaments. The goal is to help producers of goods and services, exporters, and importers conduct their business.

