Delegationof Iranian Chamber of Commerce to visit Turkmenistan

A delegation of Iranian Chamber of Commerce will visit Turkmenistan to attend the first Caspian Economic Forum (CEF) to be held in in the resort of Awaza on August 11-12, Trend reports citing IRNA.

As expected, heads of state from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Iran and Russia, 50 high-ranking representatives from 29 international organization as well as top managers of private companies will attend the event.

The International Affairs Department of Iran's Chamber of Commerce has invited private sector representatives operating in the field of transportation (especially maritime transport), tourism, food, energy, construction materials, mining and joint investments to be a part of trade delegation from Iran.

On the sidelines of the Caspian Economic Forum, two exhibitions will be held including a large-scale international exhibition of innovative technologies and automotive exhibition “Türkmen sährasy – 2019”.

The CEF working program includes a meeting of ministers of economy and transport of the littoral states, a meeting of business communities, and bilateral talks, among others.

