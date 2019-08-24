Iran to submit working paper to ICAO against US sanctions

24 August 2019 10:19 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran,Iran,Aug.24

Trend:

Iran prepares to submit working papers to General Assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) against the US sanctions, said director general of Civil Aviation Organization of Iran.

"Iran Airports, Air Navigation Company and some other entities have submitted working papers to the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran, and after having reviewed them, we agreed to submit them for the discussion at the ICAO's upcoming meeting," said Mohammad Saeed Sharafi, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.

The official has emphasized that there are at least three working papers that will be presented in connection with the US sanctions.

" One document submitted by Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company reviews the effects of US sanctions on aviation safety and navigation in the Middle East," he said.

"Another working paper was prepared following the ICAO meeting in Cairo in April 2019. It highlights the fact that the US sanctions against Iran is in the field of navigation not only put to risk Iran's flights safety, but also effect the region and beyond as well as the global air navigation plan," he added.

"The working papers to be submitted to ICAO, shall be reviewed by the organization. In case ICAO approves them and makes a relevant decision, they will turn into international legal documents," he said.

ICAO's next meeting is to be held in Montreal, Canada, on September 18-20, 2019.

