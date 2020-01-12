Iranian Foreign Ministry forms task force to help families of plane crash victims

TEHRAN, Iran, Jan.12

Trend:

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran has set up a task force on consular affairs to help the families of the victims of a Ukrainian plane that crashed in Iran on January 8.

In a statement made Jan.12, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Seyyed Abbas Mousavi expressed deep regret for the death of 176 passengers and flight crew on board the plane that was travelling from Tehran to Kiev, Trend reports citing MFA official website.

“Under emphatic orders from the honorable President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and following the honorable Minister of Foreign Affairs’ emphasis on immediate handling of the consular matters relating to the victims of the appalling incident, a special task force has been formed in the (Foreign) Ministry’s Parliamentary and Iranians’ Affairs Department, tasked with dealing with requests from the families of victims and providing the necessary services,” the spokesman said

“Moreover, the necessary orders have been given to all political and consular missions of the Islamic Republic of Iran and to the domestic and airport offices to handle the requests relating to this matter extraordinarily,” Mousavi noted.

