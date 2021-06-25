Grossi to report on expiration of agreement with Iran

Rafael Grossi, head of the IAEA, is to report to the body's Board of Governors on the expiration of the technical agreement with Iran Friday, Trend reports citing Mehr.

The UN nuclear watchdog and Iran have a temporary agreement on monitoring Iran's atomic activities that expires on Thursday, Reuters reported.

As long as the temporary accord is in place, data continues to be collected, meaning that if and when it is recovered the IAEA should still have so-called "continuity of knowledge" on what happened in the areas covered by the agreement.

Losing that continuity of knowledge would spark a diplomatic crisis and jeopardize the negotiations on reviving the 2015 deal, diplomats say.

On June 19, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and the lead negotiator at the talks in Vienna met and held talks with Grossi.

"Deputy Minister Araghchi and @rafaelmgrossi discussed today the latest developments around the JCPOA negotiations and possible assistance of the @iaeaorg in this process”, said Iran’s ambassador to IAEA, Kazem Gharibabadi in his Twitter account.

“They also reviewed mutual interactions and cooperation between Iran and the IAEA”, the envoy added.