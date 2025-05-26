NIOC official underscores pivotal role of oil in shaping Iran's economic destiny

Iran keeps its eggs in the oil basket as a bedrock of its economic growth, boasting over two hundred billion barrels of confirmed reserves and a treasure trove of untapped natural gas potential, as stated by a senior official at the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC). Even with the odds stacked against them in exploration, the country is rolling up its sleeves and doubling down on efforts to pinpoint and tap into these resources, with the goal of cranking up production in vital areas like Masjed Soleyman.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register