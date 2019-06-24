Iran's largest poultry farm appears at Tehran Stock Exchange

24 June 2019 09:18 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, June 24

Trend:

Tehran Stock Exchange has run its third initial public offering during the current Iranian year (started March 21, 2019).

Tehran Stock Exchange has offered trading shares of Seamorgh company on Sunday, Trend reports citing ILNA.

Seamorgh company has offered 10 percent of its shares at the Tehran Stock Exchange secondary market. The applicant had the option to buy 400 shares that worth about $157,142 in the market.

The company is largest poultry farm complex in Iran and Middle East that produces eggs, one day old chickens and poultry feed, was established in 1974. Agriculture Bank of Iran is the major shareholder of the company.

"Considering the increase of production and exports to neighbor countries , the company's policy is to expand and increase exports. The company has produced some 47,000 tons of eggs in past nine months of the last Iranian year (started March 21, 2018)," said the company's financial manager.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
4.3 million tons of basic goods piled up at Iranian customs
Business 09:06
Iranian scientist: sanctions - best opportunity to expand work of knowledge-based companies
Business 09:06
Exports of Iran's Hamadan province expected to reach $1.3B
Business 08:57
Iran in talks with Russia to establish mechanisms to cushion US sanctions - Zarif
Iran 06:51
Pompeo says to travel to Saudi Arabia, UAE, repeats offer for talks with Iran
US 23 June 21:24
Trump says did not send message to Tehran warning of attack
US 23 June 20:37
Latest
Azerbaijani currency rates for June 24
Finance 09:50
Azerbaijani plant eyes to increase clinker production
Economy 09:48
Iran to launch 110 new housing projects
Business 09:43
Iranian Banks to privatize their properties and assets
Business 09:39
Azerbaijan, Turkey buy cotton products in Turkmenistan
Economy 09:37
Turkmenistan lobbying transport project from Afghanistan to Turkey via Azerbaijan
Economy 09:34
Increase of refineries in Iran to compensate for oil sanctions?
Business 09:27
Energy on the agenda when Saudi crown prince visits South Korea this week
Other News 09:25
Iran's exports up by 125%
Business 09:22