Iran investigating case of seized tanker - Oil Minister
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.26
Trend :
Iran’s Minister of Oil Bijan Zangeneh said that Iran is pursuing the case of an Iranian oil tanker seized in the Indonesian waters.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in his weekly press conference earlier today that Iran is awaiting further details about the seized oil tanker, Trend reports citing IRNA.
The Indonesian government announced on Sunday that the coast guard of the country had seized an oil tanker carrying an Iranian flag in Indonesian territorial waters.
The Iranian embassy and the Iranian Ministry of Road and Urban Development are investigating the issue, Khatibzadeh said.
