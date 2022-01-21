Tehran offers swap of Russian gas from Azerbaijan to southern Iran
The Iranian side offered Russia to carry out swap gas supplies through its territory, Iranian oil minister Javad Ouji said, Trend reports citing TASS.
"During the current trip [to Russia], swap deliveries of Russian gas through Iran were discussed. In recent months, we have begun to carry out swap gas supplies from Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan through the territory of Iran. Similarly, we proposed a swap of Russian gas from Azerbaijan to southern Iran for the purpose of its subsequent export," he said.
According to him, liquefied gas can be exported to any part of the country.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev receives Advisor to French President's Cabinet and EU Special Representative for South Caucasus (VIDEO)
January 20 tragedy laid foundation for Azerbaijanis' struggle to restore their statehood and independence
Proud to hold TEKNOFEST int'l aviation, space, technology festival in Azerbaijan - Turkish Baykar Makina