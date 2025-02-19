Iran, Russia ink pair of agreements on transport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. Two documents on the transport sector have been signed by the transport ministers of Iran and Russia, Trend reports via the Iranian Ministry of Roads and Urban Development.

According to the ministry, the documents were signed by Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh, and Russia's Transport Minister Roman Starovoyt.

The documents include a roadmap for cooperation on freight transportation and transit between Iran and Russia, as well as an appendix to the contract for the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway line with technical studies.

At the event organized in connection with the signing of the documents, Sadegh said that work is underway regarding the ownership of the land where the Rasht-Astara railway line will pass, and the process has been expedited. The acquisition of the land will be completed within one year.

Regarding the meeting of transport ministers of Iran, Azerbaijan, and Russia, Sadegh mentioned that this meeting will define the level of cooperation for the North-South International Transport Corridor's western route through the Caspian Sea.

At the same time, according to her, Iran and Russia will focus on the eastern route of the North-South International Transport Corridor through the Caspian Sea.

The expenditure associated with freight logistics from both vectors will be quantified, and prevailing impediments will be mitigated, she elucidated.



Sadegh articulated that the logistical framework permits the transit of Russian commodities to Pakistan through Iranian corridors, and all viable avenues will be leveraged to enhance the transit infrastructure.



Starovoyt articulated that synergistic collaboration across multifaceted domains, encompassing transportation, between the two sovereign entities will yield advantageous outcomes for both nations.

