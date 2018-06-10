Iran criticizes US stance on nuclear deal, hails China, Russia efforts

10 June 2018 10:33 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10

Trend:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has criticized the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal, referring to that as a sample of unilateralism and defiance of the decisions made by the global community.

He made the remarks on June 10 while addressed the 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in China, the state-run IRINN TV reported.

Rouhani also hailed efforts maid by Russia and China to maintain the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action aka nuclear deal), which was signed between Tehran and the six world powers in 2015.

The Iranian president said that the US efforts to impose its policy to others, is an expanding threat to all.

Rouhani also said that Iran has fulfilled its commitments under the nuclear deal and IAEA has confirmed it for 11 times so far.

The US President Donald Trump announced May 8 that the United States walks away from the JCPOA. Trump also announced that the US re-imposes the "highest level of economic sanctions" on the Islamic Republic.

Following the US decision, Iran said it will not continue the implementation of the JCPOA without receiving enough ‎guarantees from three European countries, including the UK, France, and Germany.

