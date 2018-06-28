Iran's Rouhani urges to remain calm in face of US sanctions

28 June 2018 14:25 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28‎

Trend:‎

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has called on the nation to remain calm in the face of the renewed US sanctions, saying the concerns are misplaced, as the country’s revenues have not experienced any drops as compared to last year.

President Rouhani made the remarks on June 28 at the inauguration of the second phase of the Persian Gulf Star Refinery in the southern province of Hormozgan, Mehr news agency reported.

Rouhani stressed that there is no need to panic just because the “enemy” has begun imposing sanctions against Iran.

He maintained that the public’s concerns were misplaced, as the government’s development budget has been paid nearly 30 times higher than the amount in the previous years.

US President Donald Trump announced on May 8 that Washington was walking away from Iran’s nuclear agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was reached between Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council - the United States, Britain, France, Russia and China - plus Germany.

Trump also said he would reinstate US nuclear sanctions on Iran and impose "the highest level" of economic bans on the Islamic Republic.

Major international energy and industrial firms have left Iran to avoid the risks of the US punishments.

The Iranian president stressed that one year of resistance against the US plots and demands would finally make the enemy give up in despair and disappointment.

Rouhani admitted that the sanctions would cause some difficulties for people, but they could, at the same time, be used as a great opportunity for innovations, creativity and production in the face of "bullying world powers."

A day before, Rouhani refuted the calls for the resignation of his government over emerging economic problems.

"If somebody thinks the government will resign, he makes a mistake," Rouhani said, adding that the administration is moving in the path of national interests.

Over the past days, protests against soaring prices and unstable currency rate gripped the Grand Bazaar of the capital Tehran, which led to the closure of businesses there.

Nearly two-thirds of Iranian MPs have demanded a “review of the government’s economic team.”

Amid this, Rouhani’s chief of staff Mahmoud Vaezi told reporters on June 27 that a cabinet reshuffle could be on the agenda.

“This administration will have changes in the cabinet for the sake of dynamism, but it is up to the president and I do not know when it will happen,” Vaezi said.

Iranian media outlets quoted Hosseinali Ali Haji Deligani, a hardliner member of the parliament, as saying some lawmakers are working to raise president’s incapability in the parliament.

Iranian MPs can declare the president incapable of governing with a two-thirds majority vote. The final dismissal of the president is the decision of the Supreme Leader.

Azernews Newspaper
